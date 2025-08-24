NJ Spends Least On Hair Care In Nation, New Study Finds

WalletHub released its 2025 list of States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Hair Care on Wednesday, Aug. 20. The personal finance website compared the average price of men's barbershop visits and women's salon services in all 50 states to median household incomes.

The study found Pennsylvanians spend about 1.42% of their income on hair care, ranking 11th nationwide. New York followed close behind at 17th (1.34%), while Massachusetts placed 20th (1.31%).

By contrast, the study showed New Jersey residents pay the least in the nation relative to income, with haircuts and trims accounting for just 0.75% of household earnings. The average cost of hair care in the Garden State is $63.10.

Virginia finished right next to New Jersey in 49th place (0.89%), Connecticut ranked 31st (1.14%), and Maryland came in 25th (1.22%).

"In the most expensive states, it can cost around 1.6% of the median household income for a man and a woman to each get a trim," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "While that might not seem like an overly high percentage, it's still a lot when you consider how many other inflated expenses people need to cram into their monthly budgets."

WalletHub also said haircut prices have surged about 75% over the past two decades, meaning a $20 cut in 2005 now costs about $35.

"Hair care is a variable expense that can be reduced to free up money to save, reduce debt, and pay expenses that have increased as a result of inflation," said Barbara O'Neill, distinguished professor emerita at Rutgers University.

Experts recommend stretching the time between cuts, seeking out coupons, or even visiting student salons to help reduce costs.

You can click here to see WalletHub's full study.

