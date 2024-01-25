NJ Sheriff's Association Cites 'Fortitude, Resoluteness' Of Fallen Passaic Comrade Berdnik

"Sheriff Berdnik's untimely passing was a shock to us all. He served as a member of the New Jersey Sheriffs Association for fifteen (13) years, where he worked hard to ensure the safety of the Passaic County residents and that the needs of the Passaic County community were addressed.

"Sheriff Berdnik was a man of great character, always mild-mannered and compassionate, yet exemplified qualities of fortitude and resoluteness in his beliefs. He was an asset to our organization and will be sorely missed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to his dear family, as well as the men and women that he proudly led at the Passaic County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Berdnik's great work and memory will forever leave an indelible impression in our minds.

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton: "I first met Sheriff Berdnik at my swearing-in as the Bergen County Sheriff We immediately bonded together, as he assumed the role of being a mentor. He volunteered to share his experience as Sheriff, and always had a willingness to work together. He was a family man, respected community leader, and proudly served the residence of Passaic County." I extend my deepest condolences and prayers to Sheriff Berdnik's family. "

Hudson County Sheriff Frank X.SchiIIari: "I want to extend my sincere condolences and my deepest sympathies to Sheriff Richard Berdnik's family and his many dear friends and colleagues during this tragic time. I have known Sheriff Berdnik for decades since his time with the Clifton Police Department and we have both served as sheriff of our respective counties for five terms. I considered Rich a brother and his loss will leave a void that will never be filled for everyone who was lucky enough to know him. Rest in peace Sheriff Berdnik. "

Once again, please accept our deepest condolences. We will continue to stand with the Passaic County Sheriff's Office as they continue to serve the residents of Passaic County. If we can be of any assistance, please let us know. Yours in Humility,

Sheriffs' Association of New Jersey President Gilbert L. "Whip" Wilson

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.