NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Convicted Of Corruption

The jury found Menendez, a Democrat, guilty on all 16 counts after prosecutors accused him of giving secret information and military aid to Egypt in exchange for various favors

Menendez, a power broker in Hudson County and former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had professed his innocence. The senator, first appointed in 2006, had already ruled out running as a Democrat in this year's election, but said he was considering an independent bid.

A search of Menendez and his wife's Harrison home and safe deposit box in June 2022 produced $100,000 in gold bars and $480,000 in hidden cash, according to the indictment. Nadine Menendez, the senator's wife, was also indicted.

This is the second time Menendez faced federal corruption charges. A previous trial ended in a mistrial and prosecutors declined to try the case again.

