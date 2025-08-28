Overcast 75°

SHARE

NJ Schools Employee Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old man who worked for a New Jersey school system has been arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted a child under his care, authorities said.

Police lights.

Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Ajax9
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Darnell Williams, 34, a Hamilton Township School District employee, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 28, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

An investigation found that on Feb. 21, Williams allegedly “touched an intimate part of a minor child who was under his care in a sexual manner” while working for the school district, prosecutors said.

Williams was taken into custody by Hamilton Township police and is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing, authorities said.

He was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree official misconduct, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident was investigated by the Hamilton Township Police Department with help from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666, submit a tip at ACPO.Tips, or contact Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE