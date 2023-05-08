NJ School Official 'Robbed' On 'Wheel Of Fortune'? Twitter Users Slam Host Pat Sajak

While playing "Toss Up", Varshey attempted to solve the puzzle and guessed "an a moment's notice."

Sajak ruled her incorrect. Another contestant buzzed in and guessed "at a moment's notice" and won the $2,000.

Several fans of the show said Varshey was robbed and that she did say "at a moment's notice," only Sajak did not understand her accent.

While the ire was directed at Sajak, "Wheel of Fortune" does have a panel of judges who apparently decided not to step in.

Though Varshney may not have won big on "Wheel of Fortune", she has excelled in her teaching career. In 2012-2013, she was nominated for Teacher of the Year for the Academy for Allied Health Sciences.

Click here to watch the video uploaded by the NY Post.

