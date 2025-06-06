A Few Clouds 86°

SHARE

NJ School Employee Exposed Himself To Middle Schoolers: Prosecutor

A 36-year-old Garfield resident was arrested and charged on Thursday, June 5, with exposing himself to students at the Kearny charter school where he worked ,authorities said.

Omer Segutcu

Omer Segutcu

 Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Omer Sogutcu was an IT professional at Hudson Arts and Science Middle School, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Two girls under the age of 13 reported Sogutcu exposed himself and asked them to engage in sexual conduct, Suarez said.

Sogutcu is charged with two counts of sexual assault by contact and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Suarez said.

He was arrested at the charter school’s district office in Fair Lawn and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE