North Jersey Schools Set Delayed Opening Ahead Of Storm

Snow hasn't quite started falling in North Jersey but several districts are already set to open late.

School bus

School bus

 Photo Credit: Noname_13 Pixabay
Cecilia Levine
The National Weather Service is calling for between 4 and 6 inches of snow for much of North Jersey Monday, Jan. 15.

The snow is expected to become a wintry mix Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, making for a slippery commute. The following districts have announced delayed openings:

  • Bergenfield
  • Cliffside Park
  • Clifton
  • Cresskill
  • Dumont
  • Fair Lawn
  • Franklin Lakes
  • Lyndhurst
  • Mahwah
  • Maywood
  • Morristown
  • New Milford
  • Newton
  • Paramus
  • Parsippany-Troy Hills
  • Ramsey
  • Ridgewood
  • Saddle River
  • Sussex/Wantage
  • Tenafly
  • Vernon
  • Wyckoff

This is a developing story. Email clevine@dailyvoice.com with tips.

