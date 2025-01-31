NJ School Bus Driver Killed In Crash Was Army Vet, Friend To All: Remembering Jack Hohwald

The fatal crash happened at Maple Shade High School when Hohwald stepped outside of his vehicle and was struck by another school bus, sustaining fatal injuries, according to Maple Shade police.

The driver of the striking bus, a 77-year-old Cinnaminson resident and district employee, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time, authorities said.

Born in Merchantville in 1939, Hohwald lived in the area his whole life, and served in the Army National Guard from 1961 to 1968, according to his obituary from the Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home website.

He later joined the Maple Shade Police Department, where he worked from 1968 to 1995, his obituary reads. For the last 23 years, he was a bus driver in Maple Shades, according to his obituary.

"Jack Hohwald was more than just a school bus driver he was a friend, a mentor, and a dedicated community member who touched the lives of so many students and staff each day," Superintendent Beth Norcia said.

"For our students and staff, Jack was a constant, reassuring presence- a protector and a friend who took great pride in safely transporting our children to and from school each day. As we honor him, we reflect on the legacy he leaves behind: one of service, dedication, and love for his community."

Hohwald previously served as Commander of the American Legion Post #66.

"We are heartbroken on the tragic death of Jack Hohwald," the American Legion post wrote on Facebook. "Jack was a kind and caring individual, who had many friends. Once you met Jack you couldn’t help but like him, just ask the kids he drove on his school bus. As a Legion Member and Commander, Jack was a veteran’s friend and provided guidance and assistance when asked and kept us moving ahead on our tasks. We will miss Jack."

Hohwald is survived by his wife of 64 years Pat, his children, Robert and Diane and his grandchildren, Jaclyn, Kyle, Eric and Christopher, according to his obituary.

A funeral will be held on Monday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at Mark Tilghman Funeral Home in Maple Shade. He will be buried in Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill, his obituary reads.

To view his obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.