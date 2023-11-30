NJ Road Rage Driver Who Killed PA Dad At McDonald's Learns Sentence

Daniel S. Dietrich, 45, of Palmyra, was sentenced to 12 to 24 years for the Feb. 5 death of Jason Smith, prosecutors said.

Authorities have claimed Dietrich and Smith were involved in a "driving incident" about a mile before they both arrived at the 7700 Bristol Pike McDonald's.

When Smith tried to pull into the parking lot, Dietrich used his truck to block the way, police have said.

"At the restaurant, surveillance footage captured Smith’s Nissan entering the McDonald’s parking lot from the Haines Road entrance. Seconds later, Dietrich pulled his truck along the right side of Smith’s car, then stopped in the entrance-way area, blocking the entrance to other traffic," the DA's Office wrote after Dietrich's arrest in March.

"Dietrich maneuvered his truck in front of Smith, blocking Smith’s possible forward motion," prosecutors continued. "He then backed into a parking spot, so that the front of his truck is angled toward the north side of the parking lot and away from where he entered the McDonald’s parking lot."

That's when prosecutors believe Smith exited his car and retrieved a hammer from his trunk. Just as he approached Dietrich's truck, Dietrich cut hard left and ran Smith over, according to authorities.

Police said Dietrich did not "stop, slow down, or call for help" after running Smith over, but fled north onto Route 13. He was also driving with a suspended license, prosecutors said.

Dietrich, of Palmyra, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, accidents resulting in death or personal injury, and related counts on Wednesday, Nov. 29, the DA's Office said.

