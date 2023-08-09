NJ Revokes License Of Doctor After Child He Had With Cognitively Impaired Patient Comes Forward

Jashvant Amin became the subject of an investigation after the now-adult son he had with the woman filed a complaint, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said on Aug. 9.

The investigation found “uncontroverted evidence” that Amin -- an internist and hematologist with an office in Orange -- had a sexual relationship with the complainant's mother, who was "cognitively impaired by a prior brain injury," the State Board of Medical Examiners said in revoking his license.

Amin agreed to the revocation as part of a consent agreement with the board that effectively ends the investigation with no further action, he said.

Amin "engaged in professional and sexual misconduct" and lacks the “good moral character” required to serve as a healthcare professional in New Jersey, Platkin said the Board of Medical Examiners found.

As he explained it, Amin violated professional laws and regulations by "engaging in gross and repeated acts of negligence, malpractice, or incompetence that damaged or endangered the life, health, welfare, and safety of a person."

“For any physician to engage in sexual activity with a patient is a serious breach of professional ethics," Platkin said, "but it is especially egregious when the misconduct involves a patient compromised by a cognitive impairment.

"No one who visits a healthcare provider in this state should ever have to worry about being exploited in this way," the attorney general said.

“There is no place in the medical profession for this kind of predatory conduct," added Cari Fais, the acting director of the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs. "I commend the board for taking action."

Under the terms of the court-approved deal, Amin is permanently barred from ever reapplying for licensing in New Jersey again.

He also cannot:

enter his former medical offices when patients are or might be there;

engage in any patient contact at any location;

render medical care, including prescribing or dispensing medications of any kind;

manage the practice of medicine or the provision of healthcare activities;

testify as an expert witness in New Jersey;

derive any financial benefit from medical services rendered by others.

Any violation could lead to sanctions and potential charges.

Investigators with the DCA's Enforcement Bureau conducted the investigation.

Deputy Attorney General Michelle Mikelber of the New Jersey Division of Law’s Affirmative Civil Enforcement Practice Group handled the case for the state.

