NJ Reviewing Whether To Revoke Trump Golf Club Liquor Licenses

The New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is "reviewing the impact of President Trump’s conviction" in New York State on the licenses and "declines further comment at this time,” the office of Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a brief June 11 statement.

The licenses remain active at the Trump National Golf Clubs in Bedminster (Somerset County), Colts Neck (Monmouth County) and Pine Hill (Camden County), according to the AG's office, which controls the ABC.

Under New Jersey law, anyone who's been "convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude" cannot hold a liquor license in the state.

License applicants must have a "reputable" character and must conduct business "in a reputable manner," under retroactive provisions.

More specifically, the ABC says that they cannot be convicted of "a serious crime from the viewpoint of society in general and usually contains elements of dishonesty, fraud or depravity."

That, of course, leaves a significant amount of room for interpretation.

Jurors in Manhattan convicted the former president last month of 34 felony counts involving falsified business records.

It all stemmed from a disguised reimbursement to former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen for a payoff to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump during the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump, who denies any involvement with Daniels, said he will appeal the verdict following his sentencing, which is scheduled for next month in Manhattan Criminal Coiurt.

The Trump Organization said on Tuesday that Trump doesn't hold any liquor licenses in New Jersey and "is not an officer or director of any entity that holds a liquor license in New Jersey — or anywhere in the United States for that matter.

"Any review of our liquor licenses will confirm this."

New Jersey's ABC regulates “the manufacture, distribution, sale, and transportation of all alcoholic beverages” in the Garden State.

