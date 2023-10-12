Fair 69°

SHARE

NJ Restaurant Owned By TikTokers Listed For Sale Week Before 'Kitchen Nightmares' Debut

Could Gordon Ramsay's renovations have all been for naught?

Da Mimmo Pizzeria is for sale
Da Mimmo Pizzeria is for sale Photo Credit: New Jersey Multiple Listing Service,
Sam Barron

Da Mimmo Pizzeria, located at 132 Veterans Plaza in Dumont, was recently listed for sale by Jerry Gustoso of Liberty Realty in Hoboken. 

The pizzeria is the creation of Vincent, Antonio and Vito Gigante, brothers and TikTok influencers, who opened the place last November in honor of their great uncle, a chef who always dreamed of opening his own restaurant. 

DaMimmo will be featured on the Ramsay show "Kitchen Nightmares" on Monday, Oct. 16, where the fiery celebrity chef gives the place a makeover.

The Gigantes are exploring the idea of selling and relocating to a new space in Hudson County, Gustoso said, though nothing has been finalized. 

The 2,000 square foot restaurant, which seats 92 patrons, is selling for $399,000, though a long-term lease is available.

To view the listing, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE