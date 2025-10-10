NJ Restaurant Installs Cameras After Women Find Creepy Notes, Nudes On Windshield

Idriz Aliosai, a manager at the Black River Barn in Randolph, told Daily Voice that a security camera has been installed outside the restaurant to monitor the parking lot. A staff member will be monitoring the parking lot with a flashlight, too, he said.

Owner Dean Buttafuoco said he's "just as taken aback as anyone," especially as a father of four.

A victim told Daily Voice it's too little, too late for her and the damage has been done.

"Personally, the place itself is traumatic," she said. "It doesn't look like the camera is at an angle where the entire parking lot can be seen, but I would think that the other women appreciate the added security person."

The incidents came to light earlier this month when a woman shared in a Facebook group that she and her cousin had visited the Route 10 establishment on Saturday, Oct. 4, and later found an envelope containing a note and photo on her windshield.

The handwritten note described what she was wearing, mentioned her “friend,” and detailed the writer’s sexual fantasies. It also included a Polaroid photo of a man’s penis.

The woman told Daily Voice that when she reported the incident to management, it was initially dismissed, and she was offered a free drink or dessert instead. She then went to the Randolph Police Department to file a report.

The victim said she shared her story to warn other women — only to learn that others had already experienced similar incidents. Several came forward with nearly identical notes and photos.

Police Chief Will Harzula has not responded to Daily Voice’s request for comment. It wasn't immediately clear whether or not an official investigation had been launched.

