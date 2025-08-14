NJ Residents To Get $100 Back On Electric Bills — Here’s When You’ll See It

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) voted Wednesday, Aug. 13, to give every residential customer a total of $100 in bill credits this fall. The Residential Universal Bill Credit (RUBC) program will knock $50 off September bills and another $50 off October bills, the board said.

The relief comes after electric rates spiked 17% to 20% on June 1 — hikes triggered by last year’s sky-high capacity auction. For many households, that meant hundreds more each month just to keep the lights, and air conditioning, on.

To fund the credits, the BPU is tapping into $385 million sitting in state clean energy accounts, including unused Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative money and solar compliance payments.

“The Board remains concerned… about the total bill impacts of the electricity rate increases,” the order reads, stressing that residents depend on electricity for “everyday necessities including light, power, and cooling in hot weather.”

Every customer of the state’s four major utilities — PSE&G, JCP&L, Atlantic City Electric, and Rockland Electric — will automatically see the credits on their accounts. No application needed.

The move follows earlier measures: two $30 credits handed out in July and August and expanded energy assistance for low-income households. But with a string of triple-digit heat days this summer, officials said more help was needed.

The bottom line? Every household gets $100 back: a rare case where the utility bill shock comes with a little relief.

