NJ Reports Three West Nile Virus Cases

Two residents, one more than 70 years old and the other under 18, tested positive for the illness transmitted by mosquitoes after reporting symptoms in the first week of July, the state's health department said.

The individuals, from Union and Middlesex counties, were hospitalized and have since been discharged. A third case of an asymptomatic WNV-positive blood donor was later reported, the DOH said. They were identified as a Somerset County resident.

WNV cases with symptom onset in early July are earlier than what is typically seen in New Jersey, where most WNV cases occur between mid-August and mid-September, the health department said. In a typical year, there are 13 human WNV infections reported. Last year, New Jersey had 14 human cases of WNV.

“This year, New Jersey is seeing higher than average West Nile virus activity earlier than expected," said New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Kaitlan Baston.

"As mosquito season can last into October, bite prevention will be essential in protecting yourself and your family against mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus in the remaining summer months and into the fall.

"This means avoiding mosquito bites through tried-and-true methods, like using insect repellants, wearing long sleeves and pants, and limiting outdoor activity during peak times for mosquito activity.”

To protect against mosquito-borne diseases, the DOH recommends:

Wear EPA-registered insect repellant.

Avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active.

Wear long sleeves and long pants and covering exposed skin.

Cover cribs, strollers, and baby carriers with mosquito netting.

Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outside and use air conditioning when possible or ensure you have well-fitted screens.

For many people, WNV causes asymptomatic infection or a mild to moderate illness, typically with a fever. People over age 50 and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe illness.

About one in 150 people will develop a more severe form of the disease, with symptoms such as a severe headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis. WNV can even lead to death in severe cases.

Early symptoms of WNV may be confused with COVID-19 or several other common viral illnesses. Specific laboratory tests are needed to confirm WNV, but there is no specific treatment for it. The best way to prevent the disease is to avoid mosquito bites.

