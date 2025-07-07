AG Drops List Of Bergen Cops Suspended, Fired In 2024: See Who And Why

The report — published Monday, July 7 — lists the names of 543 officers from 172 agencies who were suspended for more than five days, demoted, or fired last year. The release is part of a broader transparency initiative launched in 2021, aimed at increasing public access to police misconduct records.

The searchable report, available on the Attorney General’s website, includes summaries describing the behavior that led to each disciplinary action.

Most disciplinary cases, however, involved attendance-related violations like lateness or last-minute call-outs.

In addition to the major discipline report, the Attorney General’s Office also released a summary of internal affairs cases from 2024. More than 15,000 investigations were opened across New Jersey, involving about 8,800 officers. One-third of closed cases ended in sustained findings, often leading to a written or verbal reprimand.

Some of the biggest cases included in the report are:

Atlantic City Police Department Officer Michael Vega was suspended after transporting a civilian in his marked patrol vehicle, bringing them into a restricted SWAT room, and engaging in sexual activity while on duty.

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Detective Bryan Casey was suspended for 45 days for engaging in sexual activity while on duty; Detective Denise Montgomery was suspended for 120 days for engaging in sexual activity while on duty.

Atlantic County Sheriff’s Officer Thomas Denton was suspended for 30 days and lost time after being found to have engaged in sexually harassing conduct toward coworkers.

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Chief Jason Love was suspended for 17 days after consuming alcohol at a restaurant while on duty and permitting subordinates to do the same. He admitted to the violations and was disciplined for both drinking on duty and failing to properly supervise staff.

Bergen County Sheriff’s Officer John Ahumada was suspended for 90 days after being involved in an off-duty car crash and pleading guilty to Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (39:4-50).

Harrington Park Police Sgt. Antimo Costagliola was suspended for 6 days following sustained charges of harassment, slander, retaliation, and departmental rule violations. An internal investigation found that Sgt. Costagliola had used his supervisory role and the internal affairs process to target a fellow officer based on personal bias. Although there was support for charges of harassment and conduct unbecoming an officer, it could not be definitively determined whether the conduct was gender-based.

Ramsey Police Officer Diane Warnet was suspended for 20 days for violating the department’s harassment policy and borough conduct rules. She was found to have circulated a false rumor about a video involving sexual activity among officers from different departments and repeatedly inquired about it. After the launch of an internal affairs investigation, Warnet questioned multiple officers — including the complainant — about whether they felt sexually harassed by her.

Evesham Township Police Patrolman Nicholas Latigona was suspended for 20 days after engaging in inappropriate conversations that made coworkers uncomfortable. On December 18 and 19, 2023, he used vulgar language while discussing sexual activities involving himself and others in front of fellow officers. After learning of the internal affairs investigation, he continued to talk about the matter. The department cited him for inappropriate discussions, conduct unbecoming, harassment, and insubordination. The report stated he failed to uphold ethical standards and disregarded prior directives.

Camden County Police Officer Julio Rivera resigned during an internal affairs investigation that found he violated department rules. From November 2023 through October 22, 2024, Rivera, while on duty, in full uniform, and in public view, engaged in sexual intercourse with multiple local prostitutes. He admitted to paying one of them after the encounter. He was found to have violated standards of conduct, neglected his duty, and participated in prohibited on-duty activity. Rivera was not suspended or terminated, but he resigned before the case concluded.

Gloucester County Sheriff's Officer David Hayes was suspended for 56 days and forfeited 232 hours of paid leave after admitting to engaging in prohibited sexual activity while on duty. He was found to have acted in an official capacity in a manner that discredited the department. Hayes later resigned from the sheriff’s office.

Jersey City Police Officer Shahzad Hashmi was suspended for 120 days and later separated from the department following serious misconduct during a domestic violence response. Hashmi failed to provide police services to a victim who reported being raped, assaulted, and threatened. He neglected to offer a restraining order, denied medical assistance, and failed to activate a Sexual Assault Response Team. He also submitted an untruthful investigation report.

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said the releases are key to maintaining public trust.

“Publicly releasing this data about the handling of disciplinary matters helps maintain the public’s trust in those dedicated, hardworking men and women of law enforcement,” Platkin said.

The major discipline disclosures are mandated under AG Directive 2021-6 and AG Directive 2022-14, which broadened what must be reported to include excessive force, untruthfulness, discriminatory conduct, and other serious infractions.

All documents, including interactive dashboards, can be viewed at njoag.gov. Click here for the 2024 Discipline Report.

Editor’s Note: Due to an editing error, the article originally included inaccurate information. It has since been updated to correct the record.

