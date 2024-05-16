NJ Rapist Told 15-Year-Old They Can Do It Again If She's 'Not A Snitch,' Police Papers Say

According to the affidavit for probable cause obtained by Daily Voice, Solomon Blay was in a white SUV when he approached his victim, who was walking home from school.

Blay called the girl over to his vehicle, asked her age, and if she wanted a ride home, police papers said. She agreed, but instead of taking the girl home, Blay took her to his home, a basement of a home on Brighton Street in Union, the affidavit says.

** WARNING: The following news story includes graphic and disturbing information. Reader discretion is advised. **

There, the man sexually assaulted the girl, at one point pushing her onto a couch and forcing himself inside of her, the affidavit says. Blay ejaculated inside of the girl and, as she tried leaving the apartment, Blay followed her and gave her a ride home.

Blay then gave the girl $40 and said that they could do that again if she wasn't a "snitch," the affidavit says. Blay also followed the girl on Instagram, which she saw when she got home, police paperwork says. The girl took a screenshot of Blay's personal information, which was given to police detectives, leading to Blay's arrest, authorities said.

Blay was arrested on Wednesday, May 8 in Newark and charged with one count first-degree kidnapping by unlawful confinement, one count first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count second-degree sexual assault, one count third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information about Blay is urged to contact Union County Special Victims Unit Sergeant Joanne Son at (908) 477-1698 or Detective Jessica Tattoli at (908) 965-3885.

