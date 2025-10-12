NJ Ranked Among Safest States In Nation, New Study Says: Here's Why

WalletHub released its 2025 list of Safest States in America on Monday, Oct. 6. The study analyzed all 50 states across crime, financial stability, road safety, workplace protections, and emergency preparedness.

The report emphasized that safety goes far beyond low crime.

"The safest states in America protect their residents from harm in a multitude of different ways, from keeping crime rates low and maintaining safe roadways to having strong economies and job markets that prevent people from falling into dangerous financial situations," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "They have high levels of occupational safety and disaster preparedness, too. In addition, states are made safer by efforts that individual residents take, such as forming a neighborhood watch or working in firefighting and EMT jobs at high rates."

Massachusetts ranked No. 2 overall and stood out for financial safety, placing among the top three for job security and unemployment. The Bay State also recorded the nation's lowest rate of roadway deaths per miles driven and the smallest share of uninsured residents.

Connecticut came in at No. 6, earning the top spot in personal and residential safety. The Constitution State's strong rankings across crime and household security measures helped push it into the top 10.

Maryland placed No. 13 overall, landing in the top five for workplace safety with some of the fewest deadly occupational injuries nationwide. The Old Line State also ranked among the highest for residents with rainy-day savings funds.

Virginia followed closely at No. 14, ranking first in the country for workplace safety. The state has the fourth-lowest bullying incidence rate and finished in the top 15 for financial security.

New Jersey landed at No. 16 overall and tied for the most law enforcement employees per capita. The Garden State also ranked near the top for rainy-day savings funds, highlighting its financial stability.

New York finished No. 17, boosted by the fifth-best road safety ranking. The Empire State has the fourth-most law enforcement employees per capita.

Pennsylvania was further down the list at No. 31, held back by coming in 35th place for workplace safety. The Keystone State was helped by finishing tied for fourth in the percentage of adults with rainy-day funds.

You can click here to see the full study from WalletHub.

