NJ Prom Queen Delivering Newspapers Killed By Dump Truck Running Stop Sign: Campaign

Kayla Rose Dowling of Blackwood died after the car she was riding in was broadsided by a dump truck that ran a stop sign on Wednesday, Oct. 11, according to a GoFundMe

"Nobody expects to lose their child and Jill and Jose are not prepared to pay for a funeral," the GoFundMe says.

Kayla, who leaves behind a young daughter, Elliana, was "a vibrant soul who brought joy and love to everyone around her," her obituary says. "The impact she had on those who knew her will forever be imprinted on their hearts."

Kayla was a former cheerleader, remembered for her unwavering enthusiasm, and would go on to become a teacher at Without Walls Child Care Center.

She also worked at Wawa, where her customers and colleagues loved her for her outgoing personality, her obit reads.

Kayla was crowned prom queen at Woodbury High School "leaving an indelible mark on those magical nights that are forever etched in the memories of her classmates," according to her obituary.

Click here for Kayla's complete obituary and service details and click here to donate to the family.

