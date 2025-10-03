NJ Police Sgt Forged Signatures To Dismiss Tickets For Friend: Prosecutor

Yolanda Homes, a Somerset resident, is charged with multiple counts of official misconduct and falsifying public records, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and City of Orange Township Police Director Todd Warren said.

Holmes forged the signatures of an officer and a sergeant on two Request to Dismiss or Void Complaint forms in March 2023 to dismiss two motor vehicle tickets issued to a friend of hers, authorities said.

The fraudulent forms were submitted to the City of Orange Township Municipal Court, which processed one ticket and dismissed the other ticket. The second ticket, however, had already been paid and could not be dismissed, authorities said.

The scheme was uncovered when the municipal court returned one of the forms, prompting the officer to realize that he had not attempted to void that ticket, authorities said. Both the officer and the sergeant, whose names appeared on the ticket, confirmed they had not signed the document, authorities said. The officer also stated that he did not authorize anyone to dismiss the tickets on his behalf, authorities said.

