NJ Police Officer Sparks Outrage After Driving Over Fireworks (Video)

The video, which was shared by Rachel Parker on Facebook, shows fireworks being lit off in the middle of the street. An unidentified Penns Grove police car then proceeds to drive right through the fireworks, sending them flying in many different directions.

Parker said two different groups of people were almost hit by the fireworks.

“He literally sped up and weaved in and out to hit them,” Parker said. “Children…had to watch a police officer, somebody who is supposed to protect the citizens run over and destroy the fireworks and be extremely dangerous."

The police officer circled the block at least 10 times, Parker said.

“We have the video and I hope you lose your job for putting citizens in danger,” Parker said.

Penns Grove Police Director Richard Rivera and the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

