NJ Police Chief Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Employee At Work: AG

Thomas Herbst, a 57-year-old Bridgewater chief and former police chief in Manville was convicted of official misconduct, sexual assault and criminal sexual contact, authorities said, State Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Herbst groped, exposed himself to and sexually harassed an employee, later violently sexually assaulting her, with the attack taking place while he and the victim were at police headquarters, Platkin said. The misconduct took place over a period of 13 years, Platkin said.

The police chief solicited sexual favors from the wife of one of his subordinate officers, demanding oral sex from the woman in exchange for her husband getting a promotion, Platkin said. He also demanded sexually explicit photos of a different subordinate's wife in exchange for a schedule change, Platkin said.

After he was suspended, Herbst still retained his chief's badge and identified himself as a chief of police to get out of a traffic violation, Platkin said.

He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in April.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.