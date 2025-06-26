NJ Police Cadet Dies Weeks After Rare Cancer Diagnosis, Days Before Graduation

Teddy Golubowski, a Toms River native and full-time cadet at the Ocean County Police Academy, died peacefully on Thursday morning, June 26, with his family and friends by his side, according to a statement from his loved ones on GoFundMe.

He was just weeks into a rare cancer diagnosis that stunned the community.

According to the GoFundMe launched last month by for the Golubowski family, Teddy was hospitalized on May 27 after feeling fatigued, pale, and unable to shake a cold. Within hours, scans revealed masses on his liver, lungs, and abdomen, and doctors diagnosed him with a rare and aggressive form of metastatic cancer.

He underwent surgery to place a port and began intensive treatments at Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Hospital in Brick, including blood transfusions, oxygen support, and dialysis. But his condition deteriorated rapidly, the campaign says.

Before his diagnosis, Teddy was known for being at the top of his class and recently ran a sub-6-minute mile just a week before his hospitalization, loved ones said.

He been "working tirelessly to better himself physically and intellectually to prepare for the responsibilities that come with working in law enforcement,” the fundraiser says. “He has spent countless years as a teammate, leader, brother, and friend… with no hesitation to be there for those who need him.”

But Teddy's battle ended tragically Thursday morning.

“Earlier this week, it became clear that his liver was irreversibly failing, and that his other organs would follow suit,” the campaign reads. “He spent his last hours breathing on his own, without the assistance of a ventilator, without any pain or discomfort, and surrounded by the people who he loved and who loved him.”

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer confirmed Golubowski’s passing in a statement Thursday, saying he was set to join the Seaside Heights Police Department following graduation.

"Teddy was a full-time cadet in the Ocean County Police Academy and was set to join the Seaside Heights Police Department, the post says. "Just before his planned graduation from the Academy, Teddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with Teddy’s family and friends during this very difficult time."

