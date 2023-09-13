Rain 77°

SHARE

NJ Pizzerias Named Best For Regional Style Are Nowhere Near NYC

They might be deep in New Jersey, but they've sure got New York state of mind.

Pepperoni pie from Brick + Dough.
Pepperoni pie from Brick + Dough. Photo Credit: 732_views Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Six pizzerias, most in the central part of the Garden State, have been crowned by the Washington Post as having the best New York-style pizza.

The eateries earned recognition as part of a new national database by the Post that categorizes the best restaurants in each state specializing in Chicago, Detroit, Neapolitan, New York, Roman, Sicilian, and Tavern-style pizza.

According to the rankings, the pizzerias that are pros at serving up NY-style pies are:

The Post analyzed 7.5 million Yelper reviews and came up with a formula based on ratings, reviews, and pizza styles, to identify the best ones, it said. The pizzerias above were preferred by the formula.

Click here for the Washington Post's interactive pizza map.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE