NJ Pizzeria Named Among 25 Best In America

The 2025 ranking, published Thursday, Aug. 21, spans coast to coast, featuring classics like Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, CT, and newcomers like Miami Slice in Florida.

Pizzerias were judged on crust quality, sauce balance, topping freshness, and overall consistency, with styles ranging from New York slices to Detroit-style pan pies and New Haven apizza.

East Coast winners include:

Razza (Jersey City, NJ) — Praised for its in-house and locally sourced ingredients, with a “stellar red sauce” made from two types of tomatoes.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (New Haven, CT) — Known for its original tomato pie and white clam pie, with a thin, chewy, and perfectly charred crust.

CJ & D’s Trenton Tomato Pie (Philadelphia, PA) — Serves a cheese-under-the-sauce Trenton-style pie with a thin, crunchy crust and tangy tomato topping.

2Amys (Washington, DC) — Certified by Naples’ official pizza organization, celebrated for its traditional Neapolitan pies and simple, top-quality ingredients.

Bardo’s Pizza (Boston, MA) — Specializes in South Shore-style bar pizza with cheese baked over the crust edge and unique toppings like Portuguese linguica.

Al Forno (Providence, RI) — Grills its pies over maple charcoal for a crisp, zebra-striped crust, with standout combinations like mortadella and ricotta.

Other notable winners include L’Industrie Pizzeria in Brooklyn, NY; Buddy’s Pizza in Detroit, MI; Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix, AZ; and Quarter Sheets Pizza Club in Los Angeles, CA.

The full list, including details on all 25 pizzerias, is available at The Infatuation’s website.

