NJ Pizzeria Closing After Owner's Death

Rosario's Pizza in Bordentown made the announcement on Saturday, April 1. Wednesday, April 19 was its last day in business.

Sal Ruggeri, the Route 130 shop's most recent owner, began working there in 1972, just after meeting the love of his life in Germany, according to his obituary.

"For almost 50 years Sal spent his days serving the Bordentown community with his contagious smile that left an everlasting impression to anyone who had ever met him," his obit says. "To know him was to love him."

"Salvatore was a selfless man who enjoyed giving to the ones he loved and seeing them happy. He had many talents and found joy in the simple things in life. The passion and love he had for his family and pizza shop was undeniable."

Lamentations poured in on social media.

"You guys had the best pizza in town," one person commented on the shop's post. "So many memories there. Birthday parties, hanging out with friends that were back from college, etc. Sal was the best."

"We will miss you guys tremendously!!!!" another added. "Thank you for your service for the last 50 years and thanks for being a great neighbor!"

