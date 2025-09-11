NJ Parents Indicted In Murder Of Infant Daughter: Prosecutor

On Monday, May 5 at 7:20 p.m., Lakewood Township police responded to a residence on Pinehurst Drive for a report of an infant having difficulty breathing, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

The infant was transported to Ocean University Medical Center and then to an intensive care unit at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead the next day, Billhimer said.

A post-mortem examination of the infant determined she died due to blunt force trauma to the head, causing fracturing and a subdural hematoma, Billhimer said. An investigation determined Ruben Santiago, 36, and Caitlin Gibson, 28, her parents, were responsible for the infant's death, Billhimer said.

Santiago and Gibson remain detained at the Ocean County Jail.

