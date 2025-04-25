NJ, PA Native Stabbed Dead In Colorado Days Before Return Trip Home: Report

Cali Federico, 28 who has ties to Doylestown, PA and Flemington, NJ, was stabbed by 47-year-old Imani Tate on Easter Sunday, April 20 in Wheat Ridge, according to 9News and Wheat Ridge police.

Police say the homicide was the result of a fight. Federico was rushed to a local hospital where she died, while Tate was recommended a second-degree murder charge and a protection order violation. It was not immediately clear whether or not the two knew each other.

A GoFundMe launched for Federico's family had raised more than $10,500 as of press time.

"She left NJ about a month ago to explore Colorado in hopes of selling her art and making new friends," it says. "She was traveling with her dog, Gaia, whom she loved with all her heart. Cali, in her travels, came to have difficulties with her car that needed expensive repairs, and this reality brought her to the decision to return home. With the assistance of family, she had planned to catch a flight on Tuesday, April 22."

Federico was removing valuables from her car and preparing to head to a hotel before her flight home. That's where things took a turn and "her life was violently taken from her. Her plans to reunite with her family were ripped away."

The campaign remembers Federico as a talented artist "with such a natural ability to sketch and paint; a gift her family members all now have a piece of in their homes."

Click here to donate to Cali Federico's campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.