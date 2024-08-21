NJ Online Slots Player Wins $6.45M Progressive Jackpot In U.S. Record-Setting Prize

A BetMGM Casino player won a $6,450,023 progressive jackpot, the gambling company said in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The winner won when placing a $200 bet while playing the slot machine game Fruit Blaster, which bases wins on matching symbols like oranges, cherries, lemons, and plums.

The record-setting prize was part of "The Big One," which is BetMGM's pool from its exclusive in-house games.

"BetMGM and one lucky player made iGaming history," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "It’s been a summer filled with anticipation watching the progressive jackpot grow quickly to record levels."

The jackpot reached a BetMGM record of $4 million in late February and grew throughout the year. Garden State online gamblers could win the prize by playing at BetMGM, Borgata, Wheel of Fortune Casino, and Party Casino.

The winner will also get a trip to an MGM Resorts property as part of a jackpot program for anyone who wins more than $500,000.

"It’s these ‘you never know when’ moments that make progressive jackpots especially thrilling," said Angus Nisbet, BetMGM's vice president of gaming. "In addition to the jackpot, we hope the player enjoys their trip to an MGM Resort in the near future.”

The progressive prize was reset on Tuesday, Aug. 20, and was at around $1.2 million.

