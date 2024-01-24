Meet NJ Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone In Northvale

McLaughlin-Levrone, who grew up in Dunellen and attended Union Catholic High School, is signing copies of her new book "Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith," at Books and Greetings on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Books and Greetings in Northvale at 6 p.m.

In the book, McLaughlin-Levrone talks about how she used her belief in God to overcome battles with perfectionism and anxiety to win the gold medal in the 400 meter hurdles and the 4 x 400 meter relay in Tokyo, according to a synopsis.

To purchase tickets to meet McLaughlin-Levrone, click here.

