NJ Native Dad On PA's Most Wanted List For Incest, Child Rape

Benicio Antoin Benifield, 39, of Newark, is charged with multiple felonies including aggravated indecent assault of a child, rape by threat of forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person under 16, incest, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and other related offenses, according to the Palmer Township Police Department.

The charges were filed in June 2022 after a relative reported Benifield to investigators. On March 1, 2022, the victim disclosed that Benifield had been sexually abused repeatedly between November 2018 and March 2022, police said. Investigators allege Benifield threatened the child not to tell anyone or “they would both be in trouble.”

A Northampton County Children and Youth Services therapist later reported that Benifield admitted to the abuse, according to police.

A warrant for Benifield’s arrest was issued by District Judge Susan Hutnik in Palmer Township. He was added to the PA State Police’s Top 10 Most Wanted list in 2024 and 2025.

Law enforcement is now offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Benifield is described as Black, 5 feet tall, weighing 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be staying in the Macungie or Center City Allentown areas, authorities said.

Police urge the public not to approach him if seen but to dial 911 immediately. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palmer Township Police at (610) 759-2200 or Pennsylvania State Police Tips at 1-800-472-8477, or submit information online at p3tips.com.

