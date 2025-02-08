NJ Named Safest State For Women’s Health In New Study: Here’s Why

Massachusetts was ranked as the best state for women’s health in 2025, according to a study released by SmileHub on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The Bay State finished narrowly ahead of second-place Hawaii, while Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey rounded out the top five.

The report evaluated all 50 states using 18 key metrics, including maternal mortality rates, hospital quality, and the cost of medical care. The findings highlight major disparities in healthcare across the country, with some states offering significantly better conditions for women to thrive.

Massachusetts took the top spot with the highest overall score, ranking second for health and living standards and ninth for healthcare policies. The Bay State also had the third-longest life expectancy for women and the fourth-lowest maternal mortality rate.

Connecticut came in at No. 3 overall, boosted by its second-best safety ranking. The Constitution State was also recognized for having the highest quality women's hospitals in the nation.

New York followed at fourth place due to its top-five finishes in the healthcare policies and safety rankings. The Empire State also boasts the most health and wellness charities per woman in the US.

New Jersey placed at No. 5, keeping pace with its fellow Northeast states. The Garden State had the nation's best safety ranking, which includes factors like suicide, depression, and sexual violence rates.

Maryland ranked sixth, performing well in both healthcare support and hospital quality. Pennsylvania landed at No. 15 and only trailed New York in most health and wellness charities per woman.

Virginia followed at No. 18. The state was ninth in the safety ranking but lagged in 30th place for health care policies and support systems.

More than one-third of women in the US skip necessary medical care due to cost, the study said. The affordability of doctor visits and the quality of available healthcare remain key concerns.

While Northeast and mid-Atlantic states dominate the top rankings, the report shows that women in lower-ranking states face significant health disparities. Texas, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, and Oklahoma were ranked in the bottom five, with high maternal mortality rates, poor healthcare access, and weak policy protections.

SmileHub's study used a variety of federal statistics, along with data from the United States Mortality DataBase, United Health Foundation, U.S. News & World Report, Guttmacher, and the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

You can click here to see SmileHub's full 2025 list of Best States for Women’s Health.

