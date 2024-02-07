NJ Music Store That Taught Bruce Springsteen Is Permanently Closing

Freehold Music Center said it will permanently close on Thursday, Feb. 29, according to a post on the store's Facebook page.

The store in the Freehold Mall shopping center on Route 9 did not give a reason for closing.

A separate piano gallery about two miles north on Route 9 was once associated with Freehold Music Center. The gallery said it had no plans to close, according to a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

J. Michael Diehl founded Freehold Music Center in 1951 as a record and accordion store, the shop's website said. The store expanded its selection of instruments and eventually moved out of its downtown location.

Diehl was thrown into the national spotlight during the 2016 Presidential election after accusing then-candidate Donald Trump of stiffing him on payments. In a video from the Hillary Clinton campaign, Diehl talked about selling $100,000 in pianos to the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City.

About three months after the money was due, Diehl said he received a letter offering him two options. He could either accept $70,000 or wait until Trump Taj Mahal had enough money to pay him back in full.

Trump Entertainment Resorts filed for bankruptcy in 2014 and Trump Taj Mahal became Hard Rock Atlantic City in 2018.

"There was no question in my mind that it was a bullying deal," said Diehl. "I had to accept the 70 percent. I can't sue him for $30,000 because it would cost more than that in legal fees."

Diehl also said the underpayment hurt the finances of his wife and five children.

"If you're short that amount of money, it's got to come out from what you spend on family expenses [and] bills you should pay," Diehl said.

Diehl also shared his story in a 2016 political advertisement for the organization Working America.

"A great deal to Donald Trump means that he came out ahead and you lost money," Diehl said in the ad.

On a Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, episode of a show on his Sirius XM channel "E Street Radio", Springsteen talked about taking lessons from Diehl in a "small, 50s style ranch house" on South Street.

Springsteen then blasted Trump for taking Diehl's "money that he made for the entire year."

"Some years later come, Donald Trump is building one of his damn casinos down in Atlantic City, orders a bunch of pianos from my friend Mr. Diehl, then of course, refuses to pay for them," Springsteen said. "For Mr. Diehl, hundreds of thousands of dollars in pianos is a lot of f---ing pianos and a lot of f---ing money.

"That this b-stard held out on this small-town music school owner and finally agreed to pay him something like six on the dollar was disgusting and really hurt Mr. Diehl at the time."

Springsteen then mockingly dedicated a song to Trump: "MoneyGrabber" by Fitz and the Tantrums.

Fans of Freehold Music Center shared their memories of Diehl and the store on the shop's Facebook announcement.

"Took my first vocal lessons here and got my first guitar here too," one commenter said. "Sad to see another music store go 🙁."

"I got my 1981 Tama Superstar kit there," another person wrote. "Loved the drum clinics with Max Weinberg."

Freehold Music Center's website also said it has more than 9,000 square feet of guitars, basses, keyboards, sheet music, and other equipment.

