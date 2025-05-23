NJ Motorcyclists Hospitalized After Crash On Route 15 In PA: Police

The wreck happened just after 1 p.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025, near the Cumberland Parkway exit, Upper Allen Township Police announced.

The rider of a black motorcycle slowed down due to heavy traffic and swerved left to avoid another bike, according to investigators. A silver motorcycle behind it was unable to react in time and rear-ended the black motorcycle, causing both to crash onto the roadway.

Both motorcyclists were hurt and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, police said.

Traffic on Route 15 southbound was delayed for around 35 minutes as crews cleared the scene. Upper Allen Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police, Life Lion EMS, and Lower Allen Township EMS assisted police at the crash site.

