NJ Motorcyclist Was Thrown 50 Feet After Car Pulled In Front Of Him, Now He's Fighting For Life

After a 6-hour brain surgery, Chavez-Rivas remains fighting for his life.

A GoFundMe launched by the 23-year-old's friends has raised $56,000 as of Wednesday, June 4.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m., near School Road, when a 62-year-old driver from Whitehouse Station turned in front of Roberto’s motorcycle, Hunterdon County prosecutors said.

Chavez-Rivas, whose Facebook says he's a technician at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan, was airlifted with a traumatic brain injury and underwent a six-hour emergency brain surgery. He was reported to be in critical condition after the crash.

Chavez-Rivas's loved ones say the crash has left them shattered—and overwhelmed with medical bills. “Every donation, no matter the amount, is a lifeline,” they wrote.

As of press time, no charges had been filed against the driver. Court records show the same man was previously cited for delaying traffic in 2014 and 2023, and arrested in 2015 for simple assault, which was later disposed.

“We’re asking for your help,” Roberto’s family said. “Whether you’re able to give or simply share, your support means the world.”

