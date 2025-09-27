NJ Mom With TikTok-Famous Twins Competes On ‘Golden Bachelor’

Her name is Amy, and she’s a “momager” to her TikTok-famous twin daughters, The Kaplan Twins, who boast 2 million followers.

Amy called herself “a kid in a candy store” who hasn’t found “the one” yet, ABC said.

The network describes Amy as bold, bubbly, and goofy, with hobbies that include two-hour workouts, cooking, and dancing.

Season 2 premiered Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. on ABC, with new episodes airing Wednesdays at the same time, the network said.

This season’s Golden Bachelor is Mel Owens, 66, a former NFL first-round pick who became a lawyer after retiring from football; he was raised in Detroit, MI, and later settled in Orange County, CA, ABC said.

Shrewsbury native Theresa Nist won the first-ever "Golden Bachelor" with Gerry Turner, but the two divorced shortly afterward.

Amy’s fun facts include making the best potato pancakes, loving pedicures despite being ticklish, and claiming a built-in BS detector, ABC said.

