NJ Mom Joyce Nuñez Dies At 33 After Rare Cancer Battle

Joyce, of Somerset, was diagnosed last year with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that typically affects children but, in her case, was found in the uterus, according to a GoFundMe created by her husband, Dennis Nuñez.

He wrote that Joyce was believed to be the ninth adult to ever receive this diagnosis. Despite the prognosis, she “fought with everything she had for more than a year,” Dennis said.

“Joyce was so bubbly and happy, and while cancer took many things from her, it did not take away who she was,” Dennis wrote on the campaign, which had raised more than $24,000 as of Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Joyce's obituary notes that she "had a rare gift for finding the good in people and bringing out the best in everyone around her. Her presence was a source of peace and comfort, and her compassion touched countless lives.”

She is survived by her husband, Dennis, and their children, Evan and Adam; her mother, Rosenda Aquino; her father, Antonio Aragon; her sister, Mabel Aragon; her brother-in-law, Carlos Jimenez; her niece and nephews, Zoe, Matthew, and Camila Jimenez; and her beloved dogs Ivy, Sammie, and Olive, her obituary says.

Click here to view the campaign for Joyce's family and here for her complete obituary with service details.

