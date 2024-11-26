NJ Mom Dies After Childbirth Complications, Leaving Behind HS Sweetheart Husband, 2 Children

Britany Cano died on Nov. 24, 2024, just days after welcoming her son, Mateo, into the world. She is survived by her husband, Elvis, their newborn son, and their daughter, Leia, according to a GoFundMe launched for the family by Meghan Damico.

Britany, remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and friend, had been thrilled to grow her family with Elvis, her high school sweetheart. Tragically, though, Britany developed a rare postpartum bleeding disorder after Mateo’s birth. Despite doctors’ efforts, including the use of a life-saving medication that cost $15,000 per dose, Britany passed away.

Her loss leaves an unimaginable void for her husband, who now faces raising two children alone. Friends and family have launched a fundraiser to help alleviate financial burdens, including funeral expenses and childcare costs for Leia.

Donations will support the Cano family during this heartbreaking time. Contributions will help keep Leia in daycare, where she thrives, and ease the financial strain on Elvis as he navigates this new reality.

Arrangements have not yet been announced.

