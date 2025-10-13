NJ Midshipman Found Dead: Naval Academy

Kyle Philbert James' death remains under investigation, the Naval Academy said about the Whippany resident.

"He was a member of the 36th Company, a History major and participated with the USNA Gospel Choir," the Naval Academy said in a statement. "It is painful to lose a member of our Naval Academy family, and as we attempt to better understand this tremendous loss, we offer our deepest condolences to Philbert James’ family, close friends, classmates and company mates during this extremely difficult time."

According to WFSB in Connecticut, James' family received a call from the Naval Academy on Thursday, Oct. 9 that he did not show up for classes. His mom, a Bloomfield resident. had last heard from Kyle Thursday morning.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.