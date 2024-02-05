NJ McDonald's Customer Burned By Scalding Tea, Lawsuit Says

Stacey Crisman, a Kenvil resident, says in the suit that an employee at the McDonald's at 249 Route 10 East in Succasunna did not properly close the lid on a cup of tea, causing scalding hot tea to spill all over Crisman, according to the lawsuit.

The effects of the have been severe on Crisman, who said she "has lost the enjoyment of life," according to the lawsuit. She is seeking proper compensation for the damages she has suffered.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday, Jan. 5 in the Superior Court of Morris County. Crisman is represented by Howard Lesnik, an attorney in Mountainside. McDonald's not immediately respond to a request for comment placed on Monday, Feb. 5.

To view the lawsuit, click here.

