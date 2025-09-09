A Few Clouds 67°

SHARE

NJ Mayor Slams ICE After 2 Detained

The mayor of a quiet New Jersey is speaking out after Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) detained two people in the township.

Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams

Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams

 Photo Credit: Nancy Adams Facebook
Sam Barron

Mayor Nancy Adams said Monday, Sept. 8 that three ICE agents in unmarked cars apprehended two people four blocks from her home.

"An aggressive Trump-era tactic meant to sow fear," Adams said. "This is not who we are. Our town stands for dignity, safety, and belonging—not intimidation. Our police were not notified, nor do we cooperate with ICE. I will be demanding accountability from state and federal leaders."

Adams reaffirmed the township's commitment to the fair and equal treatment of all residents, regardless of their immigration status.

"To every resident: you matter, you belong, and you are not alone," Adams said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE