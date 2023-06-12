NJ Man's Body Recovered From Wreckage Of Collapsed I-95 Bridge In Philly: Report

Citing family members, 6abc has identified the victim as truck driver Nathanial Moody, reportedly employed by TK Transport in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

The body was turned over to the Philadelphia County Medical Examiner and Coroner's Office, who are in the process of formally identifying the remains, state police said.

Part of Interstate 95 running through Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood collapsed after a tanker underneath it caught fire early Sunday, June 11, Daily Voice has reported. The 6 a.m. eruption happened between Exit 32 for Academy Road and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue, authorities have said.

Also on Monday, Pennsylvania Governor Joshua Shapiro declared the disaster a state of emergency.

The move, he said will allow the Commonwealth to "quickly draw down federal funds and authorizes state agencies to use all available resources to expedite work and cut through the red tape to rebuild I-95 safely and as efficiently as possible."

As crews begin to work the scene and sift through the wreckage, all travel lanes of I-95 remain closed between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits, and some city streets nearby have been shut down to allow safe access for emergency workers.

For an up-to-date list of detours and street closures, visit the PennDOT website.

