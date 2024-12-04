NJ Man Wins Second $1M Jackpot With NY Lottery Scratch-Off

Kevin Brady’s latest win came from the Cashword Bonus instant game, securing him a $1 million top prize. His lucky ticket was purchased at Yemsali Grocery, Inc., located at 881 Tenth Ave. in Manhattan, according to the New York Lottery.

This isn’t the East Brunswick resident's first brush with luck. In September 2023, he took home another $1 million top prize from the Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket.

For his most recent win, Brady opted for a lump sum payout of $442,000 after withholdings.

As of now, three top prizes remain on the $1 million Cashword Bonus game. Players can check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game on the official website.

New York Lottery scratch-off games generated over $4.3 billion in sales during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, with more than $1.19 billion allocated to school districts across New York City’s five boroughs

