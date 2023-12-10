NJ Man Who Sent Child Sex Links To Investigator For $20 Admits To Files With 22,000 Images

Al-Fahim Medina, 24, of Willingboro, had images of "sadistic and masochistic conduct" and other depictions of violence, sexual abuse and exploitation of children under 12 on a tablet and mobile phones, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

Some were even infants and toddlers, the U.S. attorney said.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents arranged a sting after finding coded online language offering the sale of child pornography on Twitter, according to a complaint on file in federal court in Camden.

For $20, Medina exchanged multiple links to cloud storage websites that contained child sex abuse images with them, it says, leading to a raid of his home.

Medina took a deal from the government rather than run the risk of a much more severe prison sentence had he been convicted at a trial, pleading guilty to possession of child pornography this past Thursday, Dec. 7, in U.S. District Court in Camden.

“It is incomprehensible that a market exists for these disturbing and depraved images, some of which included infants," HSI Newark Special Agent in Charge Michael Alfonso said.

Sellinger credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Newark for the investigation leading to the plea secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen M. Harberg of his Camden Office.

U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler scheduled sentencing for April 10, 2024.

