NJ Man Who Robbed Kids At Gunpoint In Edgewater Apprehended: Prosecutor

Vazquez was charged with three other suspects in the June 2024 robbery armed robbery in Edgewater, but attempts to locate him had been unsuccessful, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. On Tuesday, Aug. 5, Vazquez surrendered to detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office in Paramus, Musella said.

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 7:50 p.m., five victims, including two juveniles, parked their car in a parking lot on River Road when two masked men with firearms approached them, Musella said.

The suspects demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle, patted down some of the victims, and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t comply with their demands, Musella said.

One of the suspects then tried to break the rear passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle by using the grip of the handgun, Musella said.

Vazquez is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, Musella said.

Also arrested and charged in the armed robbery were Justin Acosta, a 21-year-old West Virginia resident, Julio Perez, a 24-year-old North Bergen resident and Kenny Vega, a 23-year-old West New York resident.

