NJ Man Who Joined 'Baby Rapist' Chat Group Charged With Child Porn: Feds

Matthew Ozol participated in a chat group named "Baby Rapist," sending multiple messages about his desire to rape babies and exchange child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said. Ozol distributed videos containing child pornography, Habba said.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Ozol’s residence, and recovered at least 26 images and/or videos of child pornography depicting infants or toddlers, Habba said.

One image depicted a gagged infant being penetrated by an adult, according to a criminal complaint.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.