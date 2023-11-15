NJ Man Was Supposed To Fly To Turkey 10 Days Ago — He's Been Missing Ever Since

But the 23-year-old missed his flight, and his family hasn't been able to reach him since.

According to Matt Kahraman, a friend of the family, Aydin is from Turkey originally and was vacationing in Mexico last year, before he flew to Edgewater Park to visit his grandfather.

"He was supposed to go to Turkey 10 days ago," Kahraman, "but he never flew."

Aydin was last seen last month in New York City. His family is working with the Turkish officials and Edgewater Park police to find him.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.