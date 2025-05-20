NJ Man Stabs Waffle House Diner During Fight With Woman: PA State Police

The 36-year-old suspect from Phillipsburg, New Jersey, is accused of attacking a 22-year-old Allentown man in the parking lot of the Waffle House at 1783 Airport Road in Hanover Township around 5:14 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, according to Troop M-Bethlehem.

The stabbing happened after a fight between the 22-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from Newark, New Jersey, escalated outside the diner. The argument reportedly began inside the restaurant before turning physical in the lot.

During the brawl, the suspect drove up in a blue 2018 Jeep Compass with New Jersey plates, exited the vehicle, and stabbed the younger man in the upper left chest with a knife, troopers said. He then fled the scene.

The victim was driven in a private vehicle to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg and is expected to recover, police added.

On Monday, May 19, Palmer Township Police spotted the suspect’s vehicle and pulled it over. The Phillipsburg man was behind the wheel and was taken into custody after being interviewed by state police at the Bethlehem barracks.

He has been charged with:

Felony Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury.

Felony Aggravated Assault – With a Deadly Weapon.

Misdemeanor Possession of an Instrument of Crime.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Summary Harassment.

The man was sent to Lehigh County Central Booking and held on $75,000 bail, which he was unable to post. A preliminary hearing is set in District Court 31-1-05.

The investigation remains ongoing. No names have been released.

