NJ Man Shot Daughter While Cleaning Gun: Prosecutor

A 47-year-old Stafford Township man was arrested and charged after he shot his daughter while cleaning his gun on Saturday, May 24, authorities said.

At 2 p.m., Stafford Township police responded to a Southern Ocean Medical Center in response to a 911 call about a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the right side of her torso, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

An investigation determined Edgar Baerga was cleaning his firearm at his residence when the gun went off, striking his daughter, Billhimer said. Baerga drove his daughter to the hospital before calling police, Billhimer said.

The girl is in stable condition at a nearby hospital, Billhimer said. Baerga is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Billhimer said. 

