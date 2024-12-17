Fair 36°

NJ Man Sentenced In Deadly Assault After Shooting

A Passaic County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a deadly assault in Paterson that authorities said happened just after a shooting.

Tyheem Jones

Photo Credit: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Tyheem Jones, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 17, by Judge Joseph A. Portelli after being found guilty of aggravated manslaughter, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Jones must serve 85% of his sentence under the No Early Release Act before becoming eligible for parole.

The assault happened on Aug. 27, 2020, near Auburn Street and Godwin Avenue in Paterson. Prosecutors said Jones, along with a juvenile and other unidentified suspects, attacked Nicolas Reyes following a shooting incident nearby minutes earlier.

Surveillance video captured the assault, which lasted about 11 minutes, Valdes said. Reyes was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Jones was represented by attorney Joel Harris, while Senior Assistant Prosecutor Evan Mongiardo handled the case for the State.

For further inquiries, officials ask the media to contact Senior Assistant Prosecutor Evan Mongiardo at emongiardo@passaiccountynj.org or (973) 225-5447.

